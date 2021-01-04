Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.20. 14,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

