Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $963,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $54,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,093,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,149 shares of company stock valued at $89,562,113. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $9.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.02. 43,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,837. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.77.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

