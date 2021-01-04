Red Spruce Capital LLC Lowers Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. South State accounts for 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of South State by 110.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 1,077.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 91,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at $2,962,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 300,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.16. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

