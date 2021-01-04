Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 719 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.2% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,965 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,609,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,015,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,267,854. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $204.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

