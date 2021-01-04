Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 274,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,944,000 after purchasing an additional 231,623 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,389,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,107. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.