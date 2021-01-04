Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 over the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of RS opened at $119.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

