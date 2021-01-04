Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.77

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.77 and last traded at $123.77, with a volume of 396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.75.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

