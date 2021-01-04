RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $162.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.71.

RNR stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.27. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,413. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

