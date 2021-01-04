Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Republic Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

RBCAA opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $754.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $72.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director David P. Feaster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,160 over the last three months. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,646 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter worth $772,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

