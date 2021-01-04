Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Callaway Golf (ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/4/2021 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/1/2021 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Callaway Golf was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/23/2020 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/12/2020 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE:ELY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.28. 1,597,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 3,916.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 143,943 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 1,425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 57,735 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

