Reviewing Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) & U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Basic Energy Services and U.S. Well Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Well Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

U.S. Well Services has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.37%. Given U.S. Well Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Well Services is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Basic Energy Services and U.S. Well Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $567.25 million 0.00 -$181.90 million N/A N/A U.S. Well Services $514.76 million 0.06 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.24

U.S. Well Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Risk and Volatility

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Well Services has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and U.S. Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -71.05% -199.32% -29.95% U.S. Well Services -64.10% -154.88% -17.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of U.S. Well Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of U.S. Well Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Well Services beats Basic Energy Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment; hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated a fleet of 306 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. This segment owned and operated 762 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 87 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 24 air compressor packages, 32 snubbing units, and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.