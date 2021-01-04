Reviewing HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and ImaginOn (OTCMKTS:IMGI)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and ImaginOn (OTCMKTS:IMGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

HubSpot has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImaginOn has a beta of 16.79, suggesting that its stock price is 1,579% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HubSpot and ImaginOn, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 4 15 0 2.79 ImaginOn 0 0 0 0 N/A

HubSpot currently has a consensus target price of $324.64, indicating a potential downside of 18.11%. Given HubSpot’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than ImaginOn.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of ImaginOn shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and ImaginOn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -9.78% -4.76% -1.92% ImaginOn N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HubSpot and ImaginOn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $674.86 million 26.96 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -1,166.00 ImaginOn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ImaginOn has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot.

Summary

ImaginOn beats HubSpot on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ImaginOn

Imaginon, Inc., an information technology company, focuses on developing and marketing broadband and wireless Internet and Intranet software systems. The company primarily offers ImaginVideo, a client-server application for the delivery and management of interactive video over TCP/IP networks. It also provides ImaginAuthor, a Windows-based authoring tool for creating interactive Windows Media video content; and outsourcing service for the hosting of video content to a service provider running Windows 2000 Servers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Carlos, California.

