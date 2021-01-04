Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.37

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 1471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on RXN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.86 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 100.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

