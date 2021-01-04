Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 470,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,267,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.