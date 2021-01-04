Rockland Trust Co. Buys 17,404 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $3,860,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 143,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 453,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.14. 256,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,201,595. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

