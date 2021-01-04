Rockland Trust Co. Has $19.62 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.82.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $352.74. 175,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,871. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

