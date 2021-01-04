Rockland Trust Co. Has $5.93 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,640,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,227. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

