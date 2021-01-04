Rockland Trust Co. Has $7.42 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. United Bank lifted its stake in The Southern by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 77,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,684. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

