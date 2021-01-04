Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth $1,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,788,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 133,505 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,578. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,996.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,093.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.