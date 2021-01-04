Rockland Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

AAPL traded down $3.53 on Monday, reaching $129.16. 5,492,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,619,547. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

