Rockland Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,433 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $27.51. 5,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,328. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

