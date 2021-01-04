Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 11th (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 11th. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSVAU opened at $13.35 on Monday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

There is no company description available for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.

