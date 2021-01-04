ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $134,081.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $134,081.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00309036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022928 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,454,370,689 tokens. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.