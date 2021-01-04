Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Down to $16.55

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $15.25. Root shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 1,539 shares traded.

ROOT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

