Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $40.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities cut Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.78.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $38.59 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

