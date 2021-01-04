Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$80.00

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$65.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark upped their target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.15.

LSPD stock traded down C$3.84 on Monday, hitting C$86.00. 657,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.47. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$90.76. The stock has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

