Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and DDEX. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $2.02 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00350546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00024059 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.