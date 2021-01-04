Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

RUSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $41.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

