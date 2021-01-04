Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.61

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 68.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

