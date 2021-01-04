Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading Down 6.5%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.57. 1,245,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,224,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $578.29 million, a P/E ratio of -276.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.