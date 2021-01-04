Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Down 5.2%

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.89 and last traded at $64.25. Approximately 709,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 747,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.76.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

