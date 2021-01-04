SAFE DEAL (SFD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $388,095.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $388,095.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $18.79 or 0.00057725 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00029846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 109.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.92 or 0.00306976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00125297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.00521374 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00271205 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050247 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.