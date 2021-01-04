Safe Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Safe has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $95,231.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. In the last week, Safe has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000887 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

