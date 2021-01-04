SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Capitalization Tops $651,318.50

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $651,318.50 and $94.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,319.68 or 1.00103095 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018806 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00281101 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00464902 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00150286 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002579 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin's total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

