Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) a €7.00 Price Target

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.26 ($10.89).

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) stock opened at €8.58 ($10.09) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.45 and a 200-day moving average of €7.85. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.15.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

