Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.44 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce $11.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.22 billion and the highest is $11.66 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $10.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $44.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.83 billion to $45.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.92 billion to $46.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 24.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

