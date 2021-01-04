Sapien One Day Volume Reaches $25.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Sapien has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar. One Sapien token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Sapien has a total market cap of $21.51 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00320286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00527809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00281139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051360 BTC.

Sapien Profile

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 tokens. The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network. The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

