SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) & OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Financial Comparison

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SB Financial Group and OFG Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SB Financial Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SB Financial Group and OFG Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $62.42 million 2.18 $11.97 million $1.62 11.12 OFG Bancorp $456.29 million 2.01 $53.84 million $1.62 11.03

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SB Financial Group pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SB Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 17.33% 11.15% 1.35% OFG Bancorp 9.13% 6.54% 0.65%

Summary

SB Financial Group beats OFG Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. Further, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates a network of 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca counties, Ohio, as well as Hamilton and Steuben counties, Indiana, and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services. It also provides securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and pension administration, trust, and other financial services. In addition, the company involves in insurance agency business; administration of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers investment brokerage, investment banking, and money and interest rate risk management, as well as derivatives and borrowings activities. The company operates through a network of 55 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

