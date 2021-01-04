Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC raised Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF remained flat at $$270.90 during trading hours on Monday. Schindler has a one year low of $201.35 and a one year high of $278.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.31.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

