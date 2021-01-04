Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $290.00

Shares of Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 268.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.59 million and a P/E ratio of -54.90.

In related news, insider Peter Bertram acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

About Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

