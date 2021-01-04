SCRIV NETWORK Reaches One Day Volume of $30.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $31,114.92 and $30.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX.

About SCRIV NETWORK

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.