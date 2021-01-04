Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.57

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$28.57 and last traded at C$28.40, with a volume of 52602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.78.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -315.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1707073 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

