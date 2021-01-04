Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 6,433,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,508,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.