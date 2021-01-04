Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Trading 25.7% Higher

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) shares traded up 25.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 1,046,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 872,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.22.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.