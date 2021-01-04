Seele (SEELE) Achieves Market Cap of $58.71 Million

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Seele has a market cap of $58.71 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Seele token can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, CoinBene, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00043084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00305968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00022959 BTC.

About Seele

Seele is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official website is seele.pro.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene, HADAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

