Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,708 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 4,062.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 499,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 487,265 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,077,000 after purchasing an additional 243,895 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 427,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,086,000 after purchasing an additional 183,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBL opened at $53.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

BBL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

