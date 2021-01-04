Sei Investments Co. Has $550,000 Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 40.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 71,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $14.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. Research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suburban Propane Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.