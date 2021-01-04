Sei Investments Co. Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,403 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 54,816 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.16.

PBF stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $852.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

