Sei Investments Co. Has $623,000 Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.86 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,357.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

