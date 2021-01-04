Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Globe Life by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 38.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,116,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $58,230,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,006.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,964 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $94.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

